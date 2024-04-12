Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

