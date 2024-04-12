Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,811,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after purchasing an additional 225,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 369,768 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

