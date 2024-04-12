Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

