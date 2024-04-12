Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,377,000 after buying an additional 316,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,509 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

