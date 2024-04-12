Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.09% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2252 dividend. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

