Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $116.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

