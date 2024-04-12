Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 15,282 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

