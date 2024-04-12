Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pentair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.