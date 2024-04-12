Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $89.23 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

