Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $288.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

