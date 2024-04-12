Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 153,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $75.78 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

