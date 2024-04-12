Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG opened at $189.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $901.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

