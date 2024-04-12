Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $937,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,457.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
