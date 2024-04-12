Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $937,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,457.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.