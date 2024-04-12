Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 25,439 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $32.60.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
