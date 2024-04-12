Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $201.27 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.65.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.