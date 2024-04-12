Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

