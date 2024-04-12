Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,572 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 138,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,720.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 794,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,500,000 after acquiring an additional 790,276 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13,421.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.