S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($27.59) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

S&U Stock Down 0.8 %

SUS stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($23.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a current ratio of 47.78 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,868.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,066.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.07 and a beta of 0.54. S&U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.53).

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

