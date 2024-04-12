SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,800 shares, a growth of 9,318.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SunHydrogen Stock Performance
Shares of HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunHydrogen
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.