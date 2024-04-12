SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,800 shares, a growth of 9,318.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

Shares of HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

