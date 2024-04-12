Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 9.4% on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 2,589,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,423,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Specifically, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,596 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

