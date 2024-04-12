Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $871.10 and last traded at $904.00. 1,868,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,216,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $904.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $930.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

