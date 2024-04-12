Susquehanna Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTNX. Bank of America increased their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Get Nutanix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTNX

Nutanix Trading Down 2.0 %

Nutanix stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,373,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.