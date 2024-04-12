Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 1.91. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $440,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $440,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock worth $279,026,777. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

