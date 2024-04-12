Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $45.61. 133,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,484,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Specifically, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock valued at $279,026,777 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

