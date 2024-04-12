T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.70.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

