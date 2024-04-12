T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.70.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.