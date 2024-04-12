Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $148.30 and last traded at $148.21. 8,247,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,324,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

