TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $48.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 616,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

