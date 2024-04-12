TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.75 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 43,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 22,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £6.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.08.

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides investment and fund management, financial advice treasury services in Jersey and Channel Islands. It engages in discretionary and advisory investment management activities. The company offers portfolio management services to private clients, individuals, trusts, and charities. TEAM plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

