TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 1.6% Higher

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.60. 194,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,764,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 219.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

