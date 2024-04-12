Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 306.10 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 304.80 ($3.86), with a volume of 9716563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 5,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday.

Tesco Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.92.

Insider Activity at Tesco

In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Insiders bought a total of 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

