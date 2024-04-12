Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $168.51 and last traded at $169.50. 32,257,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 101,899,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.21. The company has a market cap of $556.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

