The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3757 per share. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

