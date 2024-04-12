The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

