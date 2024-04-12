The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

