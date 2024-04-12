The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 191.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 62,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HD. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $347.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

