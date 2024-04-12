The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

