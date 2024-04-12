The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The Weir Group stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

