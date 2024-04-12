Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSOLF opened at 0.08 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.12.
About Three Sixty Solar
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Three Sixty Solar
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.