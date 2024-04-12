Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSOLF opened at 0.08 on Friday. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.07 and a 12 month high of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.12.

Get Three Sixty Solar alerts:

About Three Sixty Solar

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.