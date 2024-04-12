Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Tilray has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 368,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $6,586,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

