Tobam Acquires 230 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Tobam increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

ELS opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.