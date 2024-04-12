Tobam Acquires Shares of 190 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $377.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

