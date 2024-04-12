Tobam Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,998 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.