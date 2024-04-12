Tobam Buys Shares of 477 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

