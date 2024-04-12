Tobam Buys Shares of 561 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 201.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after acquiring an additional 713,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

