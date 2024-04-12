Tobam Buys Shares of 629 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Tobam bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

