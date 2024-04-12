Tobam Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,237,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $397,599,000 after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %

LUV stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

