Tobam Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

