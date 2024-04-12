Tobam Decreases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Tobam decreased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Open Text were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 212.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Report on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.