Tobam Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tobam grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Waters were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WAT opened at $337.80 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $363.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

